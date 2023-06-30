The YouTube test threatens to ban viewers if they continue to use ad blockers

YouTube is looking to take a more aggressive approach to preventing viewers from using ad blockers while watching videos on its platform. like Computer Reports, people were to publish Screenshots on social networks like Reddit showing a popup notification warning them that their player has been banned after three videos.

The warning says YouTube will block their ability to play videos on the platform unless they disable their ad blocker or add the website to their whitelist. “Ads allow YouTube to remain free for billions of users around the world,” the notice continues. To go ad-free, the company requires users to have a YouTube Premium subscription so that “creators will continue to get paid.” Prior to these warnings, YouTube only displayed pop-ups to users of ad blockers, reminding them that it was against the website’s terms of service. Eventually, it added a timer to notifications to make sure viewers take the time to read them.

Site confirmed to Computer The new alerts are part of the experience. A spokesperson told the publication that YouTube is “running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium.” They said that YouTube may temporarily disable playback”[i]In extreme cases, as viewers continue to use ad blockers. The spokesperson added that they would only disable playback “if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube,” though it’s unclear if this means YouTube won’t automatically block playback after a viewer has watched three videos and would give them more opportunities to comply. .

Right now, this new policy only affects a small number of users, and YouTube hasn’t said how many people and regions are part of the test. The site, which makes most of its money from ads, has vouched for it Decreased advertising revenue over the past three quarters, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this test is expanded to more users around the world if it turns out to be effective.