The Yankees added the Starr Insurance patch to the uniform, becoming the 13th MLB team with a jersey sponsor

The New York Yankees are introducing a sponsored patch to their uniforms, the team announced Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The Starr Insurance logos will debut on the sleeves of the Yankees’ jerseys on July 21. The location of the patch will vary from player to player.

The commercial insurance company, named New York’s “Premium Partner” on Wednesday, will be the first jersey partner.

The Yankees became the thirteenth team in MLB with a sponsored jersey patch. The Padres were the first to unveil one this past April.

The Yankees striped uniform is one of the most iconic uniforms in the world. It’s upsetting to see a sponsor’s patch on uniforms, especially for a team that takes its history and traditions as seriously as the Yankees do. The reaction will be brutal. Fans will not like this at all, but like most changes, it will eventually explode and fade into the background. But for someone who has watched the Yankees for 27 years now, seeing something other than the pinstripes on their jerseys is going to require some adjusting. – Kirchner

I have to pay for Aaron Judge’s contract somehow, right?

In all seriousness, this was always going to happen. And it was just a matter of time. Teams around the world provide advertisements that appear prominently on their uniforms. Is it a good look? No. Can fans do anything about it? Not real. Therefore, it remains, and the rich are richer. I am waiting. Student loan payments are about to restart, right? Hey, Starr Insurance, you can get your logo on my forehead – for the right price. – cutie

MLB and the players union have agreed to include T-shirt advertisements in their most recent collective bargaining agreement. The NBA was the first major sports league in North America to allow ads on T-shirts, which began appearing during the 2017-18 season. The NHL began using jersey patches during the 2022-23 season.

In addition to the patches, Starr Insurance signs will be placed on the outfield wall of Yankee Stadium in front of both the home and visiting bullpens. Starr is a “pre-eminent global insurance and investment firm” that maintains its largest office in New York.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Starr Insurance as the first Yankees Premium Partner,” Yankees Chairman Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “Having Starr been our insurer for the past decade and working closely with their leadership team as part of our predetermined partnership, it is clear that Starr is the right company to embark on this historic relationship.”

(Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)