The Xbox and Bethesda event is coming later this month

An Xbox Games and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase will take place on January 25th, featuring new details on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more.

advertise in Xbox WireThe event will start at 12pm PST / 5pm EST / 8pm UK (ie 6am EST on January 26th). There’s also a Starfield standalone pitch in the works, which means it won’t be shown in the Developer Direct, but Xbox and Bethesda still have a lot to show for what looks to be a busy 2023.

The show will give “an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass in the coming months” provided directly from the developers.

Four games have been confirmed so far, with The Elder Scrolls Online and Minecraft Legends joining Forza Motorsport and Redfall.

New gameplay and details will be revealed for Forza Motorsport and Redfall, while Minecraft Legends will take an inside look at the PvP portion of the game. ZeniMax Online Studios Director Matt Firor will also reveal the 2023 main chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online, and the full reveal event will also follow the developer director.

While Starfield is perhaps Bethesda’s most anticipated game, open-world co-op shooter Redfall is also expected this year but still lacks a solid release date. From developer Dishonored Arkane Studios, Redfall puts players in a world full of vampires that they can conquer alone or with up to three friends.

It’s also been a while since Xbox shared an update on Fable, its upcoming entry in the long-running fantasy RPG series, but nothing has been said regarding its appearance. Although we’ve learned a few here and there – like developer Playground Games hiring a writer for Horizon: Forbidden West – Xbox hasn’t made an official announcement about Fable since July 2020.

