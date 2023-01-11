January 11, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Xbox and Bethesda event is coming later this month

Ayhan 33 mins ago 2 min read

An Xbox Games and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase will take place on January 25th, featuring new details on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more.

advertise in Xbox WireThe event will start at 12pm PST / 5pm EST / 8pm UK (ie 6am EST on January 26th). There’s also a Starfield standalone pitch in the works, which means it won’t be shown in the Developer Direct, but Xbox and Bethesda still have a lot to show for what looks to be a busy 2023.

The show will give “an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass in the coming months” provided directly from the developers.

Four games have been confirmed so far, with The Elder Scrolls Online and Minecraft Legends joining Forza Motorsport and Redfall.

New gameplay and details will be revealed for Forza Motorsport and Redfall, while Minecraft Legends will take an inside look at the PvP portion of the game. ZeniMax Online Studios Director Matt Firor will also reveal the 2023 main chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online, and the full reveal event will also follow the developer director.

While Starfield is perhaps Bethesda’s most anticipated game, open-world co-op shooter Redfall is also expected this year but still lacks a solid release date. From developer Dishonored Arkane Studios, Redfall puts players in a world full of vampires that they can conquer alone or with up to three friends.

It’s also been a while since Xbox shared an update on Fable, its upcoming entry in the long-running fantasy RPG series, but nothing has been said regarding its appearance. Although we’ve learned a few here and there – like developer Playground Games hiring a writer for Horizon: Forbidden West – Xbox hasn’t made an official announcement about Fable since July 2020.

See also  PS5 Transaction Codes 2022: The full list, all the answers, and how to redeem

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist for IGN and UK news editor. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Tales of Symphonia Remastered movie

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked launch date is official!

17 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

Exclusively from Apple reveals the surprise launch of the iPhone 15

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

A new commander at the head of the war, a soldier may have fallen, Ukraine will get leopards – our war news on Wednesday

19 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bed Bath & Beyond jumps 50% to lead ‘bullshit’ rally in meme stock; AMC gains 15%

21 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Prince Harry tells Colbert why he wrote about killing 25 people – Rolling Stone

24 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The unusually bright star attracts attention as a stellar oddity

27 mins ago Izer