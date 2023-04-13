The WTA lifts suspension of tournaments in China

The WTA will resume running tournaments in China later this year after suspending events there in late 2021 due to concerns about Chinese player Peng Shuai.

The return, announced Thursday, is also a dip.

When Peng, one of China’s biggest tennis stars, accused a former top Chinese government official of sexual assault in a social media post in November 2021, the WTA and Steve Simon, its president and CEO, took a strong stand.

The WTA called for a “full and transparent” investigation into the allegations by Peng, who was soon censored online in China, and asked for an opportunity to speak to her directly. The following month, the WTA suspended its Chinese Championships and announced that the tour would not return until its demands were met.

Sixteen months later, facing a stalemate, the WTA effectively backed out.

“We are currently satisfied that the requests we have made will not be met,” Simon said in an interview this week. However, continuing with the same strategy does not make sense, and we need a different approach. Our members believe it is time to resume our mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as I believe we have for the past 20 years when we have been there, while making sure that Peng is not forgotten and that we can, by returning, Make some progress.”