The wrong juror appeared in the trial of Johnny Depp F. Amber Heard: Lawyer

A juror in Johnny Depp’s blockbuster case against Amber Heard Heard’s attorney argued in a lawsuit Friday.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Breedhoft, said “Juror 15 was not the person called to serve on a jury on April 11, 2022, and therefore was not part of the jury and could not have been a jury member at this trial.” “Therefore, the trial must be declared invalid and a new trial ordered.”

Bredehoft wrote in the suit that the person called to serve on a jury was born in 1945 and was 77 years old at the time of the trial. But the person chosen to serve on the jury was 52 years old, according to Breedhoft.

Both of these people have the same last name and appear to live at the same address in Fairfax County, Virginia, where the trial took place, according to the lawsuit. But Breidhoft wrote that the wrong person appeared on the jury assignment.

The names of the real juror and the alleged juror in the court file have been redacted, First reported by Deadline.

According to the filing, the seated juror appeared to have provided false information on the court’s jury questionnaire website, and provided an incorrect birth date to bypass the court’s safeguards.

“As the court undoubtedly agrees, it is very troublesome for an individual who has not been called to serve on a jury nonetheless to appear on jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in such a case,” Bredehoft said. “This was a high-profile case, as the fact and date of the jury trial was made public both before and after the jury summons were issued.”

The new filing is based on Heard’s July 1 proposal to overturn the ruling, which was Also first reported by Deadline.

In June, the jury Heard and Depp are both found guilty of defaming each other on allegations that they abused each other during their relationship and lied about their actions.

But Depp scored a much bigger win, and scored a victory in all three of his accounts and More than $10 million in compensation. Heard won only one of her three counts and only received $2 million in damages.

Heard’s earlier request to overturn the ruling raised questions about the identity of Juror 15 and asked the court to investigate.

“The information on the jury’s list appears to be inconsistent with the identity and demographics of a jury member,” Bridhoft wrote. “Jury 15 appears to have been born in 1970, not 1945, as the parties have reported and relied on – including Mrs. Heard – for jury selection.”

Bredehoft previously said in interviews that She thought that the media’s attention to the case affected the jurywhich was denied by Deeb’s team.

“They’d go home every night. They have families. Families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference,” Breidhoft told NBC’s “Today.”

“There is no way they could not be affected,” she added. “And it was awful. It was really lopsided.”