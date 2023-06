Wagner fighters can freely decide whether to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Defense or return home to their families, or decide to go with Prigozhin to Belarus.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with warships and economic sanctions. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has dropped its investigation into the coup attempt led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. RIA NovostiI am Russian state news agency.

On June 23, the Federal Security Service opened an investigation against Yevgeny Prigozhin, with the aim of punishing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov after the Wagner leader announced that he would lead his troops on a justice march. Reaches Moscow.

In his speech the next day, Putin called Prigozhin’s move a betrayal and a backstab, but later, with the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the parties were able to reach an agreement. Prigozhin himself went to Belarus, and according to the current situation, his soldiers who took part in his rebellion could decide for themselves whether to follow their leader, or return to their families, or join the Russian army.