Billing an impossibly high daily fee of 250,000 euros, the 35-year-old economist, who Spiegel According to him, yesterday’s shooter in Hamburg. By his own admission, the man identified as Philip F. was European and had a strict, evangelical upbringing.

As he wrote, the large amount is justified because his work uses at least 2.5 million euros. “My core values ​​are honesty, reliability and efficiency”.

The man also belonged to Jehovah’s Witnesses and attacked the rosary in Hamburg. According to the police, 8 people died in this attack. One of the dead was the convict himself, whose body was found one floor above the scene of the massacre.

Police were alerted to a shooting at a prayer hall on Deelböge Street in Hamburg’s Borstel district around ten o’clock on Thursday evening. The first uniformed officers to arrive found several people with gunshot wounds in the building, where gunfire was heard coming from an upper level. A body was found there. They don’t shoot themselves.