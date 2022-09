According to the Russian president, it will not be allowed in the future to invite those who should not be invited to fight.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

The Russian President demanded that the mistakes made during the mobilization in Russia be corrected and that “such mistakes will not be allowed in the future” – Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation – Reports Interfax.

The president noted that mobilization “applies to conscripts and, above all, to those who have served in the Russian Armed Forces and have the necessary military qualifications and experience.”

Putin insisted that conscripts should undergo additional military training before being sent to units, which “must be strictly implemented”. Earlier, it was reported in the Russian press that some mobilized citizens were sent to Ukraine without preparation.

The President believes that the cases of citizens entitled to deferment, such as fathers of multiple children, those suffering from chronic diseases and those who do not require the draft due to their age, are being drafted. If there is a mistake during the invitation, the mistake should be corrected and the invitees should be sent home without justification.

Putin added that the volunteers were not accepted because they lacked the necessary military training. “All this has to be handled without fuss, quietly, but quickly, comprehensively, thoroughly,” he said.