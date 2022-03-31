The world is watching closely to see if the Russians are slandering – here is the most important news about Thursday’s war.

The National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Thursday that 4003 people had entered the Ukrainian-Hungarian border on Wednesday, while 4966 of those who had entered the Romanian-Hungarian border were from Ukraine.

Of those admitted, 1,558 were granted temporary residence permits valid for 30 days, police said. The ORFK added that in order to obtain the final documents within the available time, they have to go to the office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence.

The Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) announced on Thursday that 1,195 people, including 464 children, had arrived in Budapest by train before the war in Ukraine on Thursday. It was written that the refugees arriving at the Kőbánya Upper Railway Station by special trains were taken by bus to the BOK Hall.

They added that the shelter and transportation of 31 people, including 11 children, in the capital and rural hostels was arranged by the co-operation authorities.

The BRFK has been assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine. With participants in the standby police and police patrol training at the Kőbánya Upper Railway Station and BOK Hall. The Budapest Civil Defense Association also provides support in these tasks. Police officers are in constant contact with staff from the Directorate General of Disaster Management, the National Directorate of Aliens, the Hungarian State Railway Limited, the Budapest Traffic Center, the Directorate of Metropolitan Metropolitan Police, and the Government Office. Budapest Capital and Aid Companies. (MTI)