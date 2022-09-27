The world is once again gearing up for a state funeral – but that’s why some people are on fire

After a long time II. Following Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, world leaders are once again gathering on the other side of the globe for a funeral. However, the residents of the country welcome this event more controversially than the British did a week and a half ago, and the reason is not the high cost.

According to polls, half of Japan’s population opposes giving Shinzo a state funeral: ten thousand protested, and one set himself on fire – writes BBC.

At the same time, this is a good opportunity for Japan’s allies to show themselves: US President Joe Biden will not go to Tokyo, but Vice President Kamala Harris will be there, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will come with three of his predecessors. . Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi II. He missed Erzebet’s funeral, but he will be at Abe’s.

If world leaders are honoring this event with their presence, why are common people opposed to this event?

A politician rarely gets such a funeral

First, in Japan, state funerals are reserved for members of the royal family. Since the end of World War II, in 1967, only one politician has been honored at this ceremony, so the fact that Abe Sintz is buried in this way is an unusual choice, and there are many reasons behind it.

First, he was the victim of an assassination attempt.



He was mourned by the Japanese, and although he was not widely popular as a radical politician, most people agree that he brought stability to the country. No one served as Japan’s prime minister longer than him, and no one shaped the country’s image after World War II more than him. It is approved by the State Funeral Home.

“He was ahead of his time. He understood the changing times, that a rising China would upset the balance of power and change the order of the region. That’s why he wanted to take the lead,” political scientist Professor Kazuto Suzuki recalled. and former Abe adviser.

Leadership and Changed Attitudes in the Army

According to Professor Suzuki, this is also indicated by what he has done with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), an organization that brings together all of America’s Asia-Pacific partners into one giant free trade zone. When Donald Trump pulled the US out of the TPP in 2016, everyone expected it to collapse. But it didn’t happen that way. Abe presided over the creation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which signaled Japan’s renewed desire to be a leader in Asia. He was also instrumental in the formation of the Quad, an alliance of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

He implemented even more significant changes in the Japanese military: in 2014 he enacted a law

It reinterpreted Japan’s postwar pacifist constitution and paved the way for the practice of collective self-defense.

Under this, Japan could join its US ally in military operations beyond its own borders. The move was controversial, with many accusing it of driving the country towards war. Many in the war-torn country are already against his state funeral. In addition, he would have had to call a referendum on this measure, which his attempt would almost certainly not pass, so he “reinterpreted” the constitution – reducing his sense of accountability.

His supporters say he is misunderstood

However, according to his supporters, who were disaffected by this, the Prime Minister, who noticed the growing threat from China, and

He committed himself permanently to the United States.



A re-armed and capable Japan was welcomed by Washington and many Asian countries equally concerned about China.

Abe found willing partners in Canberra and Delhi. After his killing, President Modi declared a day of national mourning in India.

However, there is one place where Abe has not been mourned – where he has been repeatedly denounced as a warmonger and revisionist – and that is China. II. For Erzsébet’s funeral, the vice president was sent to Beijing and Tokyo by a former science and technology minister whose name the world does not know.

Opening photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin