There are already reports that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are not properly armed or trained.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

“Without any training or supplies, they put us here, they push our division, Kandemirovka Division (the 4th “Yuri Andropov” Guards Tank Division, which suffered heavy losses in the early stages of the invasion and during the autumn Ukrainian period. Counterattack – Edition.), the guys had to buy their own uniforms,” ​​says one of the players CNN In a video posted, another said they had no weapons, ammunition, explosives, belt pouches, but they had no food or water. “This is hell. Long live the Russian army,” he said.











Come CNN While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, what is said in it is consistent with information from other sources. For example, the British Ministry of Defense previously reported that Russian troops fighting in Ukraine have even the most basic medical equipment. for scarcity They are important, or they have already arrived InformationIt mobilized Russian soldiers without significant training is sent To Ukraine.