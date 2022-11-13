The word Elon Musk likes to threaten has been spoken again – but so far it hasn’t come true even once

Elon Musk bought Twitter two weeks ago, and since then he’s laid off half the staff, virtually eliminated the home office and turned the verified account into a paid one. Despite strict measures In recent days, Musk has told employees that he has not ruled out that the company will file for bankruptcy next year. In fact, the situation is not so rosy, as several executives at the company have (voluntarily) resigned and several big-name advertisers — including Volkswagen, GM and General Mills — have withdrawn or temporarily suspended their ad campaigns. Musk will make good on his earlier promise that he will relax the platform’s restraint.

This isn’t the first time Elon Musk has mentioned the word “bankruptcy” in relation to his companies.

Barron’s has collected some of these and identified some opportunities.

For example, in relation to Tesla, he used the term several times in his Twitter posts. In a more positive sense in 2018, the billionaire investor is the only two major American car manufacturers to have avoided bankruptcy in history, Ford and Tesla. Two years later, he mentioned the electric car maker’s bankruptcy again, this time more negatively, and Musk agreed. In 2008, Tesla was only 3 days from bankruptcy. The extent to which Tesla was in trouble in 2008 came up several times during interviews. Musk also spoke directly to investors about the bankruptcy.

We must not become bankrupt, it is obvious, because our purpose will not be fulfilled

– said the company’s manager on a conference call presenting the company’s second quarter 2020 results.

Source: Getty Images

According to Elon Musk, in 2008, not only Tesla but also his aerospace company SpaceX avoided bankruptcy.

At the time, Musk also pointed out how important access to capital is for companies like SpaceX that are still burning cash. “If a severe global recession dries up capital reserves while SpaceX loses billions on Starlink and Starship, bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is no longer possible.” Musk tweeted in November 2021, adding a quote from former Intel CEO Andy Crowe: “Only the determined survive”. (Starlink is SpaceX’s high-speed Internet service provider installed in space, and Starship is a large, reusable rocket the company is developing.) The possibility of bankruptcy has been raised several times regarding Starlink. When Elon Musk was asked what the purpose of Starling was at an aerospace conference in October this year, this was his answer. “Don’t go bankrupt”.

Source: Shutterstock

Aside from Elon Musk, several company leaders spoke of SpaceX’s near-collapse in 2008. In an interview at Stanford University this year, chairman Quinn Shotwell said how close the company was to failure at the time. The company tried to bring the Falcon’s rocket down vertically so it could be reused, but All three test flights failed. Elon Musk believed the company only had enough money for four test flights, according to Shadwell it could have been five, but the fourth attempt was successful so it’s unclear who was right in the end.

The biggest takeaway for investors from Elon Musk’s bankruptcy talk is to remember how important liquidity and access to cash are to any business, big or small. The other lesson is that you shouldn’t be surprised if Elon Musk talks about bankruptcy.

Cover image: Getty Images