The Witcher 3 release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S tight for this year

The Witcher 3’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Edition will be released | S in the fourth quarter of 2022, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed. This means that it will be launched from October to December.
It was the new generation release of the popular RPG Delayed indefinitely in April 2022. CD Projekt has postponed the game as part of news that development has shifted from the Russian Saber Interactive team to CD Projekt Red itself.
CD Projekt condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and Sales and service outstanding in the statealthough it is not known if this has anything to do with the shift in development or not.
Let’s make this seventh anniversary even better, shall we?
We are pleased to share that the next release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.
See you on the road, witches! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh
– The Witcher (witchergame) May 19, 2022
Fans have been waiting a long time for the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from The Witcher 3, where the game was It was expected to be launched in 2021.
Like the new generation release of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 will take advantage of those systems’ extra horsepower to make the game look and run even better. PS5 and Xbox Series X Edition coming | S also with all previously released expansions, as well as new releases Content based on the popular Netflix TV show The Witcher.
Anyone who bought The Witcher 3 already gets the upgrade for free, which was also the case with the new version of Cyberpunk 2077.
The Witcher 3 is sold out 40 million copies worldwideThis number is sure to grow even higher when the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases | S. Looking to the future, CD Projekt confirmed that work has begun The Witcher 4, which will run on Unreal Engine 5.
