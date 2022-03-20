The Wii Store Channel has been down for several days, and the situation is unclear

Over the past few days, the Wii Store Channel has had major issues. At the moment, it seems impossible to access the digital store at all.

Upon startup, you will likely be presented with an almost blank screen. Sit there long enough and you may encounter an error code as well. Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done other than to return to the main menu manually.

The situation is likely to be viewed by many as unimportant. After all, we’re a few generations of consoles have bypassed the Wii at this point. Nintendo has since released the Wii U and Switch – the latter being Nintendo’s current focus (and the focus of many gamers).

The Wii Store channel technically closed in 2019, but those who previously purchased content can still access their previous purchases. Due to the current situation, this is not possible at the moment. Nintendo has indicated that previous downloads will stop “at some point” Also, although there is no announcement regarding a specific date.

As for the current state of the Wii Store Channel, it’s unclear what’s going on. It is definitely possible that he will be back in a few days. but by looking nintendo maintenance pageThere is nothing about any issues or when it will be back up and running. We will monitor the situation in the future.

Nintendo just announced last month that it will be pulling the plug on Wii U and 3DS eShop purchases in March 2023. We’ve got more info on that here.

Thanks Jake for the tip.

Related