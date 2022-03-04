The White House announces new sanctions against the Russian oligarchs and “friends” of Putin – as it happened | US news

The White House will soon issue new sanctions on Russia’s oligarchs and their families, as Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of easing Russia’s devastating military attacks on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the upcoming sanctions and said the move was aimed at putting more pressure on Putin by targeting his inner circle of allies.

“We want him to feel pressure. We want people around him to feel pressure,” Psaki said. “I don’t think this will be the last of the few.”

Psaki did not provide many details about the sanctions, although she indicated that they would include a US travel ban on the oligarch. Joe Biden He is expected to provide more details on the sanctions at his ministers meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The ad represents an escalation by Biden administration, which had already imposed sanctions on Putin, his foreign minister and some top executives of Russia’s largest companies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Biden indicated in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that his administration would attack the assets of the oligarchy as part of the West’s efforts to further isolate Putin.

“I say to the Russian rulers and the corrupt leaders who have saved billions of dollars from this violent regime: No more,” Biden said on Tuesday. We join European allies to find and seize their yachts, luxury apartments and private jets. We are coming for your bad gain.”

The new sanctions came as the White House asked Congress for another $10 billion in aid to Ukraine. Shalinda Young Acting Director, Office of Management and Budget. He said The funds will be used to provide Ukraine with more defense equipment and emergency food aid, as well as to strengthen the enforcement of sanctions against Russia.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, additional needs may arise over time,” Young said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports including funding for Ukraine in the comprehensive spending package currently being discussed in Congress. Pelosi also reiterated her demand to ban US imports of Russian oil, telling reporters, “I am in favor of that. Ban it. Ban oil from Russia.”

But the White House has expressed a more skeptical view of penalizing Russian oil companies, amid concerns that the crisis in Ukraine could push gas prices higher. “We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,” Psaki said. “That would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people.”

Any sanctions imposed by the White House may be too late for millions of Ukrainians. More than a million people They have already fled the country Because of the Russian invasion, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, begged for more help from the Western allies to end Putin’s air strikes.

“If you don’t have the power to close the sky, give me planes!” Thursday said. “If we don’t anymore, then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will be next.”

Expectations are low for the second round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Belarus. a Phone call Between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday did not result in major breakthroughs, and concerns are growing about huge russian caravan Tanks and artillery outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“We expect that the worst is yet to come,” the French Elysee Palace said after the call.