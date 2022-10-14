The Whale star Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco

Muhammad 57 mins ago 3 min read
Subscribe to our site Remote control newsletter To receive SFGATE’s best cultural stories in your inbox every week.
Brendan Fraser was present last night at the screening of Darren Aronofsky’s new movie “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and on a larger scale Gulf area.
More Stories
Kim Kardashian didn’t step in to help Kanye during her apparent mental health episode
Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl” kicked out of the Grammy Rap category – The Hollywood Reporter
BNP Rock’s girlfriend is speaking for the first time since his murder