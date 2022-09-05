The Whale: Brendan Fraser receives ’round of applause’ after Darren Aronofsky’s premiere

Brendan Fraser is said to be so good at his new movie that he received a round of applause at the end of its premiere.

Whalea new psychological drama from black Swan Director, Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, in addition to wearing prosthetics, to play a “obese” man.

Its official summary reads: “A reclusive, obese English teacher tries to reconnect with his reclusive teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

Many had hoped the movie would trigger a comeback of some kind for the Mummy actress, 53, who hasn’t played a major role since the live-on DVD thriller. go ahead in 2013.

After the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, several journalists said that an Oscar nomination could now be on the Fraser cards. In fact, the film was so beloved that it received a standing ovation for eight minutes at its premiere.

According to those present, when the film’s credits rolled, the whole hall applauded when the actor’s name appeared on the screen.

Rob Roggio He wrote after the show ended: “Big round of applause for Brendan Fraser when his name appeared at the end of the credits Whale. “

Christina Urling Peru He added, “I’ll leave you with this until the ban is lifted: There was a huge round of applause for Brendan Fraser when his name appeared on screen during the end of the credit. And lots of tears…”

“Applause when Freezer’s name hit the screen while viewing Whale… My God. I’m here for Brenaissance! ” Pernell Middlethon commented.

Brendan Fraser received praise for his role in The Whale (AFP via Getty Images)

In recent years, Fraser has been in the American drama affairs Steven Soderbergh movie No sudden move. He also filmed a role for bat girlwhich recently It has been canceled by Warner Bros Discovery.

after, after WhaleHe will appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s next movie. Moonflower killers.

Whalewhich are also stars Weird things Actor Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, and Hong Chao will be released in the United States on December 9. The UK release date has yet to be announced.

You find independentreview Whale over here.