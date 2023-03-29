March 29, 2023

The Webb telescope finds a “hot Jupiter” exoplanet that defies expectations

Izer 30 mins ago

The James Webb Space Telescope has found that the atmospheres of gas giant planets across the Milky Way can be very different from those in our own solar system.

distant notes exoplanet HD149026b, also known as Smertrios, revealed that the planet’s atmosphere is rich in what scientists call heavy elements, anything other than hydrogen and helium. In Joe Smertrios, the James Webb Space Telescope Discover high concentrations of carbon and oxygen.

