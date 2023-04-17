The Webb Telescope captures a glowing starburst as galaxies collide

Webb captured a burst of star formation caused by the collision of two spiral galaxies called Arp 220. The phenomenon is the closest superluminous galactic merger to Earth.

One of the first detections of the James Webb Space Telescope was the star Wolf-Rayet WR 124, which was spotted in June 2022.

Stunning detail can be seen in this Webb telescope image of the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, which lies 11,000 light-years from Earth.

A web image of ice giant Uranus shows the planet’s stunning rings and bright haze covering its north polar cap (right). There is a bright cloud on the edge of the cap while another cloud appears on the left.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured 50,000 sources of near-infrared light in a new image of the Pandora Cluster, a massive cluster of galaxies. The cluster acts like a magnifying glass, allowing astronomers to see more distant galaxies behind it.

The stars shine through the hazy material of the dark molecular cloud Chamaeleon I, which lies 630 light-years from Earth.

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted NGC 346, one of the most dynamic star-forming regions near the Milky Way, located in a dwarf galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud.

Two galaxies, known as II ZW96, form a circular shape as they merge in the constellation Delphinus.

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed features of the formation of a new protostar.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new perspective on the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The dust of this star-forming region, rather than the stars themselves, is the most prominent, resembling ghostly shapes.

Webb took a very detailed shot of the so-called pillars of creation View of three looming constellations made of interstellar dust and gas speckled with newly formed stars. The region, which lies within the Eagle Nebula 6,500 light-years from Earth, was captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image that space watchers consider “iconic.”

The two stars in WR140 produce ring-like bombs of dust every eight years, as captured by the Webb telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed this image of galaxy pair VV 191. Observing the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.

Webb captured the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in more than 30 years.

the inner region of Orion Nebula As seen by the telescope’s NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems form.

NASA has released a mosaic image of The Tarantula Nebula On Tuesday, September 6, the image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that had previously been obscured by cosmic dust.

A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, located 32 million light-years from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA released a photo Jupiter On Monday, August 22, the planet’s famous Great Red Spot appears white.

Webb’s landscape-like view, called the “cosmic cliffs,” is actually the edge of a nearby, young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope’s infrared view reveals previously unseen regions of star birth.

The five galaxies of the Stefan quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies seem to dance with each other, showcasing how these interactions can drive the evolution of galaxies.

This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near infrared, left and center infrared light, right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding gas cloud around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier in its evolution.