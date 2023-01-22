January 22, 2023

‘The Way of Water’ Passes $2 Billion at the Global Box Office – Deadline

Update to the latest…: now official, James Cameron‘s symbol pictureWater way It became the sixth film of all time to exceed $2 billion worldwide. He is also the third director to hit this milestone Titanic and the original symbol picture.

The huge achievement was a harbinger before the weekend With the worldwide total on 20th Century Studios / Disney sequels now $2.024 billion until sunday. It includes 1.426 billion dollars From the revolving doors outside. This means that outside, water method It became the #4 title of all time, jumping past Avengers: Infinity War And only behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame And Titanic. This gives Cameron the bragging rights to three of the four best films ever made International box office.

on a global basis, water method It remains the #6 film of all time, with the Na’vi film next up to jump Infinity War And Star Wars: The Force Awakens. When it happens later this week, the epic sci-fi adventure will become the fourth film of all time worldwide – and give Cameron three of the top four.

also globally, Avatar: Water Road It grossed $227 million from IMAX, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become 2Abbreviation II highest-grossing film in the history of the format.

Its sixth weekend overall saw a 38% drop in Overseas, which led to further declines $53.6 million. As many titles open for the Lunar New Year (more to come below), Avatar 2 It dropped 56% in China, however it grossed $229.7 million there and stands as the studio’s highest-grossing pandemic-era film on the market, having also surpassed the first film’s original release. symbol picture.

The top 10 overseas markets so far are: China ($229.7M), France ($129.8M), Germany ($117M), Korea ($96.9M), UK ($81.9M), India ($57.9M) , Australia ($ 55.1 million). ), Mexico ($51.4 million), Spain ($47 million), and Italy ($45.3 million).

