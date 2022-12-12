The Way of Water’ James Cameron skips LA premiere due to Covid – Deadline

King of the World will not be attending the Los Angeles premiere tonight Avatar: Water Road After testing positive for Covid.

“I’m in LA, having just got back from Tokyo, and managed to get Covid on the plane, so I’m isolated and can’t go to the premiere tonight,” Cameron told Deadline. “The number of people I’ve told over the years, ‘Uh, we’ll catch up and we’ll see you at the premiere… Well, I don’t think so.'” Man proposes and God disposes.”

A Disney rep tells Deadline, “James Cameron He has covid, but I’m fine. ”

The statement continued, “He has tested positive as part of a routine audition cadence, and will continue to approximately complete his schedule but will not be at the premiere.”

Cameron has attended the London premiere of the film Avatar: Water Road Last Tuesday, December 6 The movie opens this Friday and could make $200 million at the box office.

On the red carpet tonight Disney CEO Bob Iger will be back since Bob Chapek left the company. Also stars Avatar: Water Road Will be in maintenance including Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Lifting the embargo on the 20th Century Studios movie review tomorrow at 9 a.m. PST.

Avatar: Water Road The film takes place more than a decade after the 2009 film and centers around the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children) who are hunted down by Stephen Lang Quaritch and his men. They take refuge in a remote tropical section of Pandora, but trouble follows them.