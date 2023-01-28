The Way Of Water becomes #4 biggest movie worldwide – Deadline

earlier this week, James Cameron‘s symbol pictureWater way It became the #5 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and, as expected, has now moved up to #4 on the all-time chart. In doing so, he leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens on its heels with nearly $2.075 billion globally.

During Friday, the global total is on Twentieth Century Studios/Disney/ Lightstorm saga symbol picture sequel 2074.8 million dollarsovertaking The Force Awakens$2.071 billion. This means that Cameron has three of the four best-rated films in the world alongside the original symbol picture At No. 1 f Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: Water Road will top Titanic In the next week or so on a global basis. However, Paramount is making a Titanic Domestic re-release just in time for Valentine’s Day, and Disney is also handling overseas before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania He’s going to start, so there might be some maneuvering ahead just like us pointed out Thursday.

For Disney, the latest edition symbol picture Milestones are that the studio has released three of the top five worldwide titles of all time (including Avengers: Endgame In second place, while the previous day, Fox, before it was under the umbrella of Disney, released the first symbol picture).

In the International box officeOscar Award for Best Film water method Still No. 4 all-time with 1466.3 million dollars during friday. Domestically, it is No. 13 at $608.5 million.

During Friday, the top overseas markets for sci-fi adventure were: China ($235.4M), France ($133.2M), Germany ($120.2M), Korea ($101.5M), UK ($83.5M), India ($58.3 million), Australia ($57.5 million), Mexico ($52.3 million), Spain ($48.1 million) and Italy ($45.8 million).