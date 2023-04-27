April 27, 2023

The Warriors hold on to win Game 5 on the road, and take a 3-2 series lead for the Kings

After a historically poor start to the series, the Golden State Warriors were victory away from upsetting the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors went on to play their opening round fifth game with the Kings 123-116 Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Warriors’ third straight win gives them a 3-2 series lead and keeps their title defense alive.

The Kings, on the other hand, are now in serious danger with a 2-0 victory in their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons. The Warriors have won 14 of their last 15 games at the Chase Center, as Game 6 is set for Friday night.

The Warriors rallied, holding on late to 31 points from Steve Curry

The Kings jumped in early, even holding a 10-point lead late in the first quarter. This, however, was the biggest I got. The Warriors finished the first half with an 11-0 lead, giving them a four-point lead. Klay Thompson dropped 11 of his 16 first-half points in the second quarter, shooting 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

The Warriors pushed that score to nine after the third quarter as well, then quickly increased both figures early in the fourth quarter.

It was Malik the Monk who single-handedly brought the Kings back halfway through the fourth. Monk sparked a 13-2 run midway through the period, scoring all but four points in that period, to suddenly cut the game to one point. The Warriors’ only bucket in that nearly five-minute period came off Gary Payton second layup.

It wasn’t until after a late burst that the warriors finally put the kings away. Andrew Wiggins hit a mid-range jumper with 48 seconds remaining to put the Warriors back five points, then Stephen Curry converted a huge layup and one to suddenly give them an eight-point lead. By then, it was too late for the Kings Race. Golden State held on to win by seven points.

Diaron Fox, who played with a broken finger, led the Kings with 24 points and 9 assists, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Monk finished with 21 points off the bench.

Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and 8 assists, but only shot 2 of 10 from the 3-point line. Thompson added 25 points, and Wiggins finished with 20. Warriors center Kevon Looney, despite only pitching twice, grabbed 22 rebounds in the win.

Draymond Green, who was suspended earlier in the series for stepping on Sabonis’ chest and repeatedly getting into trouble with Monk on Wednesday night, added 21 points off the bench for Golden State. He has scored the most points he has scored in a game since Christmas 2019.

Game 6 takes place Friday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where a win will send the Warriors to their seventh Western Conference semifinal in the past nine years.

