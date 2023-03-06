The warning has arrived: China may strike this year

China has increased its military activity around Taiwan in recent years, including daily incursions by the Chinese Air Force into the island’s air defense identification zone. However, the Chinese army did not cross the “red line” because the island’s Ministry of Defense There have been no previous reported incidents of Chinese forces actually occupying Taiwan’s sovereign territory.

Chiu Guo-xiang warned in response to questions from members of parliament China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) can find various reasons for invading with its armed forces. In the airspace of an island, it defines itself independently and has a separate government, or within the maritime zone under the supervision of the Taiwan Navy.

I am particularly looking forward to such action this year because such arrangements are being made. For the future, if they really need to, they will use violence

Chiu said.

The defense minister also said that his country will exercise its right of self-defense if China attacks.

According to Qiu’s account, the PLA Taiwan sends about 10 aircraft or warships to nearby areas every daySome of them cross the center line of the Taiwan Strait almost daily, which under customary law is an indirect border between the two countries.

The defense minister added that Taiwan is ready to fire first if its sovereignty is violated.

