The war in Ukraine continues to accumulate in the Severodonetsk region. The situation in the northern part of Kharkiv is very difficult, with Russian forces trying to get closer to the northeastern city again, but explosions were heard yesterday from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The Russians also reportedly targeted Ukrainian oil and gas reservoirs in the Dinifro and Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky hopes that Russia will step up its offensive this week as EU leaders consider allowing Ukraine to join the camp.

1. Australia sends 14 US-made M113 armored carrier carriers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

3. Joseph Borel, the EU’s chief foreign and security adviser, said Moscow’s blocking the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to Ukraine was a “real war crime.”

4. Russia has promised to respond if Lithuania does not allow shipments to Kaliningrad.

5. Hungary has provided its territory as a viable route for Ukrainian grain exports because the Russian invasion has disrupted regular routes through the Black Sea, Peter Czardo told a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

6. Crimean leader Sergei Akyonov told the Telegram on Monday that a blow had been struck on the gas ropes of the Ukrainian armed forces.