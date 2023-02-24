The war in Ukraine continues for the second year, and Russia is isolated in the UN vote

Fighting raged in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine

Russia isolated its demand to end the war in a UN vote

G7 leaders are set to announce more support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General says the cycle of Russian aggression must be broken

China is preparing to present a ‘peace plan’

KIEV (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight and isolated Russia at the United Nations in a vote calling for the withdrawal of its forces, while G7 leaders were set to coordinate on more aid for Ukraine. .

As fighting rages in eastern and southern Ukraine, its allies around the world show their support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag and people wearing Ukrainian flags gathered for a vigil in London. In Brussels, the buildings of the European Union are similarly lit up in colour.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday marking the anniversary of the war and demanding Russia withdraw and stop the fighting.

There were 141 votes in favour, with 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia in voting “no” – Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Russia’s ally China abstained from the vote at the United Nations.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, dismissed the procedure at the United Nations as “unhelpful”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the vote.

“This decision is a strong signal of unwavering global support for Ukraine,” he said in a post on Twitter.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military reported increased Russian activity in the east and south as the anniversary approached, with at least 25 towns and villages in three northern regions along the Russian border being bombed.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year to seize Kiev and overthrow the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by fierce defenses and military mistakes that embarrassed Moscow.

Ukraine successfully launched counter-offensives in late 2022 to regain much of its lost territory. Russia now controls about a fifth of Ukraine.

Trench warfare

The war, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to protect its sovereignty, was decided in a trench war of attrition, with casualties mounting on both sides, particularly this year in the fighting in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Some American and Western officials estimate the number of Russian dead and wounded at 200,000 dead and wounded, while the senior American general said in November that more than 100,000 soldiers on each side had been killed or wounded.

It is impossible to independently verify the casualties in what has become Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

Millions of Ukrainians fled their country and tens of thousands of civilians were killed.

The village of Bucha in the north near Kiev, where mass graves were discovered, and the southern city of Mariupol bombed, have become a symbol of what Ukraine and its allies have called Russian brutality.

[1/10] Ukrainian soldiers from the 17th Independent Tank Brigade are seen atop a T-64 tank, as Russia’s offensive into Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Djurica

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of war crimes, but it denies targeting civilians.

Beyond military campaigns, the war damaged the global economy, and the Cold War cooled down in international relations, with Putin raising the specter of nuclear weapons and signaling his desire to multiply the conflict, which led to tough Western sanctions.

With Zelensky insisting on his country’s sovereignty and Moscow withdrawing, prospects for peace appear bleak.

“We don’t know when the war will end. But what we do know is that when the war ends, we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Thursday.

“We need to ensure that the cycle of Russian aggression is broken. We need to prevent Russia from undermining European security,” he said.

Support for Ukraine

The White House said US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Zelensky to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those helping Russia’s war effort.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would provide an additional $2 billion in security assistance.

The United States said that China is considering providing weapons to Russia, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one hand, and Ukraine and NATO, led by the United States, on the other.

The top diplomat in Beijing visited Moscow this week, vowing to forge a deeper relationship between the two countries, and Putin on Thursday hailed the “new frontier” in relations and noted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would visit.

Xi is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday, though some analysts have questioned whether China’s efforts to act as peacemaker will go beyond the rhetoric.

China’s foreign ministry said in a position paper on Friday that dialogue and negotiation are the only effective ways to resolve the conflict.

“Conflict and war do not benefit anyone. All parties must exercise rationality and restraint, avoid fanning flames and exacerbating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating or even spiraling out of control,” the ministry said.

Mirroring the Kremlin’s increasingly hawkish tone, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday described the war as an existential battle against the hostile West.

Ukraine and its allies say the invasion is an unjustified territorial grab aimed at subjugating a sovereign state.

Escalating tensions further, Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat ICBMs this year. This week, he suspended Russia’s participation with the United States in the New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, on nuclear arms control.

Russia’s military focus is on capturing the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which together form the industrial region known as Donbass near the Russian border.

Near a Ukrainian tank park near Bakhmut, which has become Russia’s main target, incessant explosions could be heard Thursday.

“If we abandon Bakhmut, everything else will become more complicated. We cannot give it up under any circumstances. We will endure,” Junior Sergeant Oleh Slavin, a tank operator, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Max Honder and Dan Belichuk in Kiev); Additional reporting by Yiming Wu, near Bakhmut. Written by Mike Collett-White, Grant McCall, and Michael Berry; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Diane Kraft, and Himani Sarkar

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.