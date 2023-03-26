The Wagner group plays dirty games with the Russian minority

A Kyrgyz newspaper reported that the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, was using minorities living in Russia. Leave Moscow official units personnel and ammunition.

For example, the news of many people’s deaths reached their families months later, so it was magnified General dissatisfaction In the states of the post-Soviet region, because “they want to use them as cannon fodder at the ends”.

A portrait emerges from the front

Thirty-year-old Ajan Alicherov was born in southern Kyrgyzstan but was fighting in Russia when he was killed. “My family got the news of his death on January 12. It was later revealed that he had already died on November 24 in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Alisherov’s brother Abdibaliev said.

In the Moscow-occupied and self-declared separatist region of eastern Ukraine, tens of thousands have lost their lives in the past thirteen months in battles over the cities’ incomes. A common thread among victims is that recruiters to the mercenary organization settled their release from prison with promises of freedom and money. For example Alisherov He has been serving his sentence in a Russian prison since 2019. When employees of the Wagner Group made him their tempting offer.

“He told us last summer that if he took part in the war against Ukraine, he could be released within six months And can return to his country. He didn’t say he was going to fight, maybe forced upon him” said Alishero’s brother.

So far, at least 12 Kyrgyz nationals are known to have died in the fighting in Ukraine, but the actual number may be higher due to unreported deaths. Another 20 people are missing.

The number may not seem like much, but Kyrgyzstan’s population of more than six million citizens has already rung alarm bells. A Kyrgyz political activist, Burul Usmanali, took to Facebook to offer advice to young people like Alisherov. As long as the war lasted, they were not to return to Russia under any circumstances. They have to stay in Kyrgyzstan, because from crossing the border The Kyrgyz government is not responsible for their physical safety.

He was imprisoned on trumped-up charges and later led into battle by Wagner’s group. If you die there, they are not responsible. It is shameful that our citizens die in foreign wars.

He wrote in a post. With this report, he hinted that Russian authorities may even resort to such dirty games They could send even more soldiers to Wagner Group’s divisions Without delegating the recruitment decision and organization to key units in Moscow. This way, they are able to send huge numbers of people to the front lines – most of the time with high losses They go too.

Economics compels friendship

Although relations with Russia were strained due to the war, Kyrgyzstan is not in that economic positionBreak free lanes and turn your back on his most important and biggest partner yet.

“Almost all of our emigrants are RussiansSettle in Russia, so we cannot go against His will and decisions. Our micro-economy depends on it.” He said Eurasianet Batken is the director of the Center for Adult Education in the region. It is difficult to determine what the real opinion of the people living in Kyrgyzstan is about the Ukrainian-Russian war, because of which the Kyrgyz government puts a lot of pressure on public opinion.

They keep the press under official supervision and do not allow public opinion polls, the results of which may be anti-war. Political activists like Burul Usmanali have been suspended to prevent them from conducting more in-depth investigations themselves.

Kyrgyz security services also summoned a Kyrgyz journalist for questioning For an interview, he left Russia in September with two men to avoid the invasion. A reporter from the 24.kilo news agency later said he warned: Do not touch the topic of the war in Ukraine “In the future, this may have a negative impact on the diplomatic and economic relations between their countries”.