The Vikings second best team in the NFL? Dolphin team to win in East Asia?

During Sunday, the Vikings boasted an 8-1 score with the second-best record in the NFL, behind only the undefeated Eagles. So…is Minnesota the second best team in the NFL? Well, if those were the NFL Power Rankings, rather than Schein Nine, I would have actually put the Vikes at number two. They totally deserve it Exciting win in overtime at Buffalo. Thus, the above statement is factual.
I love Kevin O’Connell. I love his book and its positivity. He’s a gem, the coach’s top-ranking candidate of the year. I can’t imagine that many people thought he would take eight of his first nine games as head coach, and this latest victory was more than just another notch in his winning column. We were waiting for Minnesota to deliver a real victory. On Sunday in Western New York, O’Connell’s team erased a 17-point delay in the second half and knocked out Fallow, My Pre-Season Super Bowl pick. I will do it.
Minnesota survived – and ultimately thrived – the smartest and best game of the season so far. Justin Jefferson Showed another masterpiece, catching 10 balls for 193 yards and touchdowns. highlight reel it This game alone includes many amazing feats, but none greater than Grabbing 32 yards at 4th and 18 The 23-year-old used one of his hands to reach the top Kirk CousinsLift the ball and rip it away from Bills DB Cam Louis Before he somehow maintains his possession when he descends into the grass. Simply stunning—but nothing new to No. 18. Jefferson played 42 games in this league, and he already boasts 20 efforts at 100 yards. These are the most games any NFL player has won in his first three seasons in a century, and the man still has eight more games to add to the record! Thanks also to the cousins who wore it again two shocking Objections To deliver impressive returns in the fourth quarter and overtime, he racked up his fifth win in the game this season – already the highest of his career!
I know the Vikings have won seven games in a row by one point. I know it then Josh Allen He didn’t break up, we were having a different conversation. I know Sean McDermott got it wrong Not kicking the field goal In the fourth quarter that would bring Buffalo’s lead back to 13 points. But the Vikings ran the ball with authority dolphin cook Accumulated 119 yards and landed on just 14 buggies (8.5 yards from the pop). They played a paw in defense, and scored four takeaways, including Two select the game Anthology from Patrick Peterson. Jefferson did Jefferson’s stuff, handing Cousins down the sprawl in a huge spot.
These Vikings, who already have a five-game lead over the rest of the NFC North in the loss column, are legit. Treat.
