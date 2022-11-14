The Vikings second best team in the NFL? Dolphin team to win in East Asia?

During Sunday, the Vikings boasted an 8-1 score with the second-best record in the NFL, behind only the undefeated Eagles. So…is Minnesota the second best team in the NFL? Well, if those were the NFL Power Rankings, rather than Schein Nine, I would have actually put the Vikes at number two. They totally deserve it Exciting win in overtime at Buffalo. Thus, the above statement is factual.

I love Kevin O’Connell. I love his book and its positivity. He’s a gem, the coach’s top-ranking candidate of the year. I can’t imagine that many people thought he would take eight of his first nine games as head coach, and this latest victory was more than just another notch in his winning column. We were waiting for Minnesota to deliver a real victory. On Sunday in Western New York, O’Connell’s team erased a 17-point delay in the second half and knocked out Fallow, My Pre-Season Super Bowl pick. I will do it.

I know the Vikings have won seven games in a row by one point. I know it then Josh Allen He didn’t break up, we were having a different conversation. I know Sean McDermott got it wrong Not kicking the field goal In the fourth quarter that would bring Buffalo’s lead back to 13 points. But the Vikings ran the ball with authority dolphin cook Accumulated 119 yards and landed on just 14 buggies (8.5 yards from the pop). They played a paw in defense, and scored four takeaways, including Two select the game Anthology from Patrick Peterson. Jefferson did Jefferson’s stuff, handing Cousins ​​down the sprawl in a huge spot.