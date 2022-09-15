The video shows the first iPhone 14 Pro Max disassembly

Apple this week announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups. Pre-orders started last Friday The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive on September 16th. However, some lucky people have already got the iPhone 14 models. Thanks to that, we now have a breakdown with a first look at the internal components of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The teardown was shared by YouTube channel PBK . Reviewsand shows an in-depth look at what’s inside the new 14 Pro models. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro Max looks almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max (at least when it’s turned off). But there are some noticeable differences inside.

What’s new in iPhone 14 Pro Max?

By removing the screen, it is already possible to see most of the internal components of the new iPhone. With a quick look, the arrangement of most of the components looks quite similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There is a large L-shaped battery and a logic board on the left with a new cover engraved with “A16 Bionic”.

This new logic board cover is actually a metal plate with graphite pads that transfer and dissipate heat. Apple said during the keynote that all iPhone 14 models have a better thermal system to maintain high performance for longer, and now we know how that system works.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has an internal battery with a capacity of 4,323 mAh, as I said befor. The component is slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 4,352 mAh battery. Of course, Apple claims that new phones can go longer without being plugged in thanks to improvements to the A16 Bionic chip, which is now built on a 4nm process.

But the only thing really different about this year’s Pro models is the TrueDepth camera, which consists of the Face ID sensors and the front camera. This time around, Apple has placed the proximity sensor under the screen, so that all components fit into an area 30% smaller than the notch of the iPhone 13 Pro.

As we can see from the disassembly, the new TrueDepth camera module is actually much smaller, which enabled Apple to create the Dynamic Island. Speaking of cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has three rear lenses just like its predecessor. However, this year’s Pro models feature a new 48MP wide-angle lens with a much larger sensor, and that’s clearly visible on the inside.

More on iPhone 14 Pro Max disassembly

Other teardown info includes a closer look at the satellite module and the lack of a SIM card reader (only on models sold in the US). You can check out the full breakdown below:

If you want to know more about the new iPhones before they hit stores on Friday, be sure to check out iPhone 14 Pro first reviews. And if you’re not planning on buying new phones, there are great deals on previous generation iPhone models.

