February 20, 2023

The Very Large Telescope imaged the lightest exoplanet ever

The Very Large Telescope in Chile has captured images of the faintest exoplanet yet, after data from two European sky-mapping missions indicated that something is orbiting a distant young star.

the a star In the question is called AF Leporis which is about 87.5 light years away from Land in the constellation Lipos South of the celestial equator. Two teams of astronomers recently focused on this star after rummaging through data collected by the European Space Agency’s Hipparcos and Jaya space telescopes These two spacecraft focus on mapping the positions and paths of stars in the sky. When astronomers examined telescope observations of AF Leporis, they found strange changes in the star’s orbit, indicating the possible presence of a large planet in its orbit.

