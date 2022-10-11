The Verge’s Guide to Selling Early Access from Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day is no longer a once-a-year shopping event. This year, the company is hosting a second great deal for Prime members called the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and runs through Wednesday, October 12. If it’s anything like Prime Day’s two-day shopping spree, it’s packed with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on 4K TVs, Amazon Echo devices, noise-canceling headphones, gaming accessories, laptops, and more. We also expect to see competing deals at retailers like Target, Best Buy and Walmart, all of which we’ll cover within the 48-hour window.

As we’ve done in the past with Prime Day, we’ll be compiling all the details about Amazon’s fall sales event here, including our ongoing news coverage and our final post about the best deals happening on Amazon. We’ll also be highlighting a plethora of helpful how-to guides, so you’ll know how to get the best deals and price-match sales at other retailers.

Whether you’re anticipating Amazon Prime early access discounts or not, it seems like a great opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping — after all, no one wants to have to do all the shopping during Black Friday and Internet Monday if they can help it. It should be November 25th for sleeping, not shopping.