The US proposes to lower EV ratings to meet fuel economy rules

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Department on Monday proposed lowering mileage ratings for electric vehicles to meet government fuel economy requirements, a move that could force automakers to sell more low-emission vehicles or improve on conventional vehicles. Models.

The Energy Department wants to significantly revise how it is calculated Petroleum equivalent fuel economy Rating of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for use in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program.

The current system has not been updated in over two decades.

In its proposal, the DOE said: “Encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles could reduce petroleum consumption, but giving too much credit for that adoption could lead to higher net petroleum use because it enables fuel economy among conventional vehicles, which by far account for the majority of electric vehicles.” vehicles sold. systems.

MPGe ratings are determined using national values ​​for electrics, petrol generation, distribution efficiency and driving styles.

Environmental groups report that fuel economy ratings for electric vehicles are significantly higher for determining CAFE compliance than those listed in the government consumer. Fueleconomy.gov website.

The Coalition for Automotive Innovation, which represents major automakers, warned last year that lowering values ​​could have far-reaching effects and discourage electric vehicle adoption.

On Monday, the group said it was unclear how the DOE’s proposed calculations would be incorporated into future CAFE standards.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) ID.4 EV with current 380.6 MPGe under CAFE will get 107.4 MPGe under DOE proposal, Ford (FN) F-150 EV drops from 237.1 to 67.1 MPGe and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid drops from 88.2 to 59.5 mpg.

Both the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club petitioned for change in 2021, arguing that “excessively high fuel economy values ​​for electric vehicles mean that a relatively small number of electric vehicles will guarantee sport compliance without meaningful improvements in average economy.” Real-world fuels for automakers’ “comprehensive fleets”.

Support for Tesla (TSLA.O) petition environmental groups.

Sources told Reuters last week that, on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency will propose new rules to spur sweeping reductions in vehicle emissions that will push automakers toward a sharp increase in sales of electric vehicles.

Pollution reductions for 2027 to 2032 are expected to have at least half of the new US vehicle fleet by 2030 electric or hybrid, the sources said, in line with a goal set by President Joe Biden in 2021.

NHTSA is expected to soon propose parallel new stringent CAFE requirements. In 2022, the NHTSA sharply boosted CAFE standards for vehicles, reversing former President Donald Trump’s decline.

Automakers buy credits or pay penalties if they can’t meet the coffee shop’s requirements. Stellantis (STLAM.MI), then known as Fiat Chrysler, paid $152.3 million in total CAFE fines for 2016 and 2017 and faces additional civil penalties. In 2022, NHTSA has more than doubled CAFE penalties.

David Shepardson News. Editing by Jimmy Freed

