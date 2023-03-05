The US jobs report and Powell’s testimony take the lead

(Bloomberg) — U.S. job growth likely moderated last month after a blistering pace in January, while the unemployment rate was likely to remain at a 53-year low, indicating a labor market that has proven mostly impervious. Massive interest rate increases from the Fed.

The report will follow testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday as he delivers the semi-annual monetary policy report to lawmakers. His comments may shed light on whether investors are aligned with the central bank’s view of how much higher interest rates should be to bring down inflation.

Jobs increased by 215,000 in February, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. At the start of the year, US employers added more than half a million workers and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% – results that shattered expectations of a short-term pause in the Fed’s tightening campaign.

Friday’s jobs report will be the last before the Fed meets March 21-22 to consider another 25 basis point hike in rates or it could be more hawkish in light of recent data showing stubborn inflation. Officials will also have February consumer price index and retail sales data on hand before the meeting.

“If the data shows that the re-acceleration at the beginning of the year was short-lived, the Fed’s narrative will become a lot easier,” economists at Bank of America Corp., led by Michael Gapin, said in a report. “A little bit of bad news is going to be good news for the Fed.”

Elastic demand for labor boosted wage growth, which in turn supported consumer spending and increased costs for employers. This risks keeping inflation higher for longer, and helps explain why swaps markets are now pricing in the policy rate peak of 5.5% in September. The benchmark rate is currently in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

But our analysis suggests that many of the high-profile layoffs that have been announced—in technology, for example—only translate into job losses after about two months. If true, we expect Initial Jobless Claims to rise in March.

The March jobs reports – which will not be released until after the upcoming FOMC meeting – will likely show clearer signs that the labor market is weakening. Unfortunately, the Fed cannot wait for the fog to clear to make policy decisions.”

—Anna Wong, Stuart Ball, and Eliza Winger, economists. For the full analysis, click here

Lawmakers are likely to ask Powell if a half percentage point move is under consideration. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point on February 1, reversing the half-point hike in December that came after four consecutive moves by 75 basis points.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada may stop raising interest rates while Australia’s interest rate is likely to rise again, and the Bank of Japan’s decision will mark the end of an era.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our summary of what is going to happen in the global economy.

Canada

In Canada, Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday is set to become the first G7 central banker to take his foot off the monetary brake.

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady at 4.5% in its first decision since officials announced a conditional pause in January. Macklem said it would take “accumulating evidence” that the economy was not developing as expected for policymakers to give up the margins, and so far that hasn’t materialized.

Inflation in Canada slowed to 5.9% at the start of the year from a peak of 8.1%, and output leveled off in the fourth quarter. However, the labor market remains tight, with a fresh set of jobs data due on Friday following two consecutive blowout reports.

Asia

China has set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for the year, with the country’s top leaders avoiding any major stimulus to fuel a recovery that continues to weigh on business confidence and a precarious real estate market.

Recent data has shown that the economy is recovering, with trade and inflation figures due later this week.

Haruhiko Kuroda will make his final public policy decision as governor of the Bank of Japan on Friday as an unprecedented decade-long stimulus period draws to a close.

While he has one last chance to surprise the markets with a move that could help his potential successor Kazuo Ueda, the consensus is that Kuroda will end with barely a whimper as his bazooka period of bond buying began with a simple stop. -pat.

The week begins with inflation figures from South Korea which will test the seriousness of Bank of Korea Governor Rai Chang-yong in considering the possibility of a return to raising interest rates after the pause in the tightening cycle last month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and is expected to push ahead with a percentage increase for the second quarter, even after recent data showed slower-than-expected growth and slowing inflation. Under pressure, Governor Philip Lowe will get a chance to explain the decision the next day amid growing concern over Australia’s cost of living crisis.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

After a week when core inflation in the eurozone hit a new record high, the next few days offer the last chance for policymakers to comment ahead of the pre-decision blackout period before their meeting on March 16. Investors are betting that the ECB deposit rate will rise to 4% in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview posted on the European Central Bank’s website on Sunday, President Christine Lagarde said a half-point rate hike this month was “very likely”.

Lagarde is due to speak again this week, as are chief economist Philip Lane and executive board member Fabio Panetta.

It was a quieter week than usual for Eurozone data. German Factory Orders and Industrial Production, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, will be among the highlights.

In the UK, figures on Friday will reveal whether the economy has started 2023 expanding, keeping the widely expected recession out of recession for a while longer. Gross domestic product probably posted a 0.1% increase in January from the previous month, according to the median forecast of economists.

Consumer price data elsewhere in Europe will attract investors’ attention. Starting Monday, Swiss statistics are likely to show a slowdown in inflation in February, with economists expecting a result of 3%. Price growth in the Czech Republic and Norway, due on Friday, may also be weak.

Hungary, which had the fastest inflation rate in the EU in January, is likely to have suffered a similar result above 25% last month. This release comes on Wednesday.

On the same day, Polish policymakers are likely to keep the interest rate at 6.75%, while on Thursday their Serbian counterparts may raise borrowing costs again.

In Sweden, the monthly GDP indicator for January may indicate whether the north’s largest economy started the year with another downturn. With a recession looming and the housing market slumping, investors may focus on speeches by officials including Riksbank Governor Eric Theden on Tuesday. Al-Sateen said on Saturday that reining in inflation remained a priority.

To the east, Russia on Monday reported auto sales, which are expected to remain in sharp decline amid the departure of Western producers. Monthly inflation data on Friday will be watched for signs of increasing price pressures.

In South Africa, data released on Tuesday is likely to show that the economy contracted in the fourth quarter, as record power outages choked production and discouraged investment. In last month’s figures, mining and manufacturing output, which makes up about a fifth of total GDP, fell in the December quarter.

Egypt’s inflation, scheduled for Thursday, is likely to show another acceleration after food prices reached a record high and the effects of the latest currency devaluation cleared.

Thursday’s data is expected to show Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector expanded at its strongest pace in more than a year and helped the kingdom post the fastest overall growth among major global economies at the end of last year.

latin america

In Argentina, both construction activity and industrial production for January may extend downward trends, largely due to trade and currency controls inspiring material imports.

After a surprising decision to keep the key interest rate unchanged in February at 7.75% after rising 18 times in a row, the Peruvian central bank is standing against it at this week’s policy meeting. The nationwide protests affecting economic activity also weighed on inflation, which is currently nearing its June 2022 peak of 8.81%.

Wrapping up the week, the region’s top five major economies post their February consumer price reports. While Chile, Mexico and Brazil all appear to be on the downward side of peak inflation, many analysts expect above-target readings to spoil the trio through 2025.

A third-month slowdown in Chile could bring the headline rate down to just 12%, while early estimates for Mexico see it descending to around 7.7%, the first decline in three months and just 100 basis points below the cycle high.

And while Brazil’s central bank cut 600 basis points from its headline reading, inflation is now faltering below 6% – about where local analysts see it at the end of the year.

— With assistance from Gregory L. White, Robert Jameson, Stephen Wickary, Malcolm Scott, and Andrea Dudek.

(Updates with the China Conference in the Asia section, Lagarde in the EMEA section.)

