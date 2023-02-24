The US is ready to negotiate with Russia on one condition

said Nubalan

The United States is only willing to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine based on the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As he said: The Ukrainian side proposed a ten-point plan to achieve peace.

Russia did not respond to this proposal in any way. If the peace talks had started based on the fair peace formula proposed by the Ukrainians, we would certainly have supported them.

he added.

The secretary of state did not respond to a question about whether Washington had heard Russian statements about the possibility of talks if the U.S. halts the arms embargo and Kiev stops shelling Russian cities.

Quoted by Nuland Joe Biden US President’s statement in Poland: Russia will end war if Russia stops fighting, Ukraine will end if Ukraine stops fighting. said implicitly The US does not want to stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

As long as Ukraine has to fight for its survival against Russian aggression, we will support Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Victoria Nuland said.

At the end of the conflict in Ukraine, the diplomat hoped that healthy relations with Russia could be restored, for which, in his opinion, Vladimir Putin An order from the Russian president would be required, but he did not make such a decision.

In response to a question about whether he supports Russia’s participation in the investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, Nuland referred the decision to the jurisdiction of European countries involved in the projects.

It is the decision of the countries that have a stake in the pipeline. Whether Russia participates (in the investigation) or not is their decision. Not ours

– he said.

I want to say unequivocally and irrevocably that the United States had nothing to do with these bombings. It has nothing to do with it

He insisted.

He emphasized that the US successfully helped solve Europe’s energy problems by restricting energy imports from Russia, and that the continent not only survived the winter, but also reduced inflation and overcame many other difficulties. He added that he believed Moscow had sacrificed all of the revenue it earned from selling oil and gas to Europe.

Turning to China, Victoria Nuland called the relationship between Washington and Beijing very difficult and expressed her government’s concern about possible Chinese aid to Russia in the Ukraine conflict. At the same time, the Secretary of State expressed interest in strengthening US-China relations.

Saying he did not know the evidence, he declined to respond to billionaire Elon Musk’s tweet on Tuesday, which said no one instigated the conflict in Ukraine more than Nuland.

According to the US Secretary of State, the US will be ready tomorrow to renew negotiations with Russia on an agreement to further reduce and limit military offensive weapons and allow on-site inspections. Nuland has repeatedly described Russia’s suspension of participation in the deal as irresponsible.

The United States and Russia have a great responsibility to the world in maintaining the security of their nuclear arsenals. We have to do our job

– he said.

Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images