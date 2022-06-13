The upcoming Nintendo Direct is coming at the end of June, it has been claimed

nintendo new plans Nintendo Direct The presentation, later this month, has been claimed.

recently twitch stream who was interacting with X-Box & Bethesda Show Sony Santa Monica Former gaming writer and journalist Alanah Pearce has stated that the upcoming Nintendo Direct is coming on June 29th.

A viewer asked Pierce if a Nintendo Direct had been announced, and she replied, “No, but I think there’s a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th.

“I don’t know if it was announced. Did you hear here first. Let me check.”

Pierce then checked her notes, saying, “I wrote that…29th, yes. June 29, Nintendo Direct.”

She added, “This isn’t a technical leak, because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is why I made this call. But also, I’m not leaking anything inside, which I think is bad.”

Pearce’s comments match what VGC was told, that Nintendo plans to Direct later this month.

The latest Nintendo Direct Held in February 2022 It focused on games scheduled for release in the first half of the year.

During this show, Nintendo revealed Mario Strikers: Battle LeagueAnd the Nintendo Switch SportsAnd the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 And the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Also revealed a file Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich promised to release 48 tracks in eight waves over the next two years.

Four months after the announcement, only one of these waves has been released, indicating that a second is imminent.