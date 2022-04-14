April 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

Ayhan 17 mins ago 2 min read
The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

Google has quietly released a free app for iOS to help you easily transfer data from iPhone to Android device, reportedly by 9to5Google. The Switch To Android app works wirelessly, which means you won’t have to worry about connecting the two phones with a cable.

“Google’s Switch to Android app helps you transfer the most important types of data — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — quickly and securely — to a brand-new Android device without difficult cables,” according to the app description. In the App Store. This list does not include messages, so it looks like the app won’t be able to transfer those messages, although it will guide you on how to turn off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.

9to5Google says this is Unlisted appAnd that seems to be the case, as I can’t find it when searching the App Store on my iPhone. However, you can download it now from This is the direct link. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when the app might become officially listed on the App Store.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the app works in practice, check out 9to5Google’s Hands-on video:

Apple has offered a similar app to help users switch from Android to iPhone, called “Move to iOS” Since 2015.

See also  Honor 3 Pro headphones come with a built-in temperature monitoring system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Beats Studio Buds get new colors: blue, pink and gray

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

GrimGrimoire OnceMore announced for PS4, Switch

16 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Bandai Namco is working on a remake/remaster of the 3D action game for Nintendo

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Russia will attack Kiev if it detects subversive activities in Ukraine

1 min ago Arzu
4 min read

The inflation nightmare is getting worse: Producer prices are breaking out. The rules of the inflationary mentality

4 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Frank Langella from Netflix’s The Fall Of the House Of Usher fired after investigation – Deadline

10 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Ars tours the clean room of the asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft at JPL

11 mins ago Izer