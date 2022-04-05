The United States will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday

The official said the comprehensive package “will impose significant costs on Russia and push it down the path of economic, financial and technological isolation.”

The new sanctions package will ban all new investments in Russia, increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned companies in Russia, and penalize Russian government officials and their family members.

The new package of sanctions will be the latest move by the United States and its allies aimed at putting pressure on the Kremlin and limiting its ability to wage war against Ukraine. This comes after more atrocities committed by Russian forces in northern Ukraine were revealed, which prompted the United States and its allies to take further action against Moscow.

“These measures will weaken the main instruments of Russian state power, will inflict severe and immediate economic damage to Russia, and hold the Russian kleptocracy system that finances and support Putin’s war to account,” the official said. “These actions will be taken in full swing with our allies and partners, demonstrating our determination and unity in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia for its war against Ukraine,” he added.