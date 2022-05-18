The United States reopens its embassy in Kyiv

“Today we officially resume our operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, defended their homeland in the face of an unreasonable Russian invasion, and as a result, stars and stripes flew over the embassy. Once again. We stand proudly and continue to support the government and people of Ukraine and they are They are defending their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression,” Blinkin said in a statement.

Blinken reflected the United States’ continued commitment to the Ukrainian government and people.

“Three months ago, we raised our flag over the United States Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, just days before Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border to wage President Putin’s unwarranted and unwarranted war of choice. And when we suspended operations at the embassy, ​​we made a clear point: While we will move staff For their safety and security, this will in no way preclude our engagement with the Ukrainian people, government and civil society as well as our allies and partners and our support for them.” .

Blinken noted that the administration has been working on reopening the embassy since it closed.

"We affirmed our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and began work toward the day we can return to Kyiv. And now, that day has come," he added. Before the Russian invasion, the United States and many other countries withdrew diplomats and relocated embassies and consulates from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs moved its diplomats to Poland and suspended all diplomatic services in Lviv before the invasion began. Last month, after Russia shifted its objectives in Ukraine away from Kyiv to focus on eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged countries to restore a diplomatic presence in Ukraine. Many other countries have reopened their embassies in Kyiv, and There were calls The United States should follow suit. In late April, during a visit to Kyiv, Blinkin announced that the United States would return diplomats to Ukraine, and they began making daily trips to Lviv. Chargé d'Affairs to Ukraine Christina Kevin and a group of American diplomats traveled to the US Embassy last week for the first time since it closed. Kafyan remained in Kyiv before the embassy reopened on Wednesday. Blinken did not specify how many US diplomats would work outside the embassy. He noted that additional security measures are in place – with our "enhanced security procedures and protocols" – to keep returning US diplomats safe. "We are committed to facing the challenges ahead. The war is raging. Russian forces are inflicting death and destruction on Ukrainian territory every day. Millions of Ukrainians are displaced from their homes and mourn the loss of their loved ones. With the force of our goal, we reaffirm our commitment to the government and people of Ukraine, and we look forward to fulfilling our mission from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv".