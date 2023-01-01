The United States pours money in tranches, but even high spending has limits

In September, chip giant Intel gathered officials at a plot of land near Columbus, Ohio, where it was It pledged to invest at least $20 billion in two new semiconductor manufacturing plants.

A month later, Micron Technology celebrated the construction of a new manufacturing site near Syracuse, New York, where the chip company is located It is expected to spend $20 billion By the end of the decade and maybe five times that at the end.

And in December, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company hosted a party in Phoenix, where it is planning It tripled its investment to $40 billion and building a second new factory to produce advanced chips.

The pledges are part of a massive ramp-up in the US chip industry’s plans over the past 18 months, the scope of which has been likened to Cold War-era investments in the space race. The boom has ramifications for global technological leadership and geopolitics, with the United States In order to prevent China From becoming an advanced powerhouse in chips, the Silicon strips That led to the creation of innovative computing devices such as smartphones and virtual reality glasses.