The United States accuses Google of abusing its monopoly in advertising technology

The Justice Department and a group of states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing it of illegally abusing a monopoly on the technology that powers online advertising, in the agency’s first antitrust lawsuit against a tech giant under President Biden and stepping up legal pressure on one of the world’s largest companies. Internet in the world.

The lawsuit said Google had “perverted legitimate competition in the advertising technology industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to control a wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and intermediaries, to facilitate digital advertising.” The suit asked the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to compel Google to sell its suite of advertising technology products and to prevent the company from engaging in alleged anti-competitive practices.

It was the fifth antitrust lawsuit US officials have filed against Google since 2020, as lawmakers and regulators around the world try to rein in the power big tech companies wield over information and online commerce. In Europe, Amazon, Google, Apple and others faced antitrust investigations and charges, while regulators did issued new laws To reduce the harm of social media and some practices such as data collection.

In the US it was Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram She filed a lawsuit in 2020 Because of allegations that it illegally crushed the emerging competitors. Google has faced particular scrutiny. In 2020, a group of states led by Texas filed an antitrust lawsuit against it related to advertising technology, while the Department of Justice and another group of states sued Google separately over allegations that it It abused its dominance in Internet search. In 2021, some states have sued Google’s App Store practices.