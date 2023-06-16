The United Nations-Mexico UN League semi-finals were halted after homophobic chanting

CONCACAF’s Nations League semi-final victory over Mexico has been temporarily halted after homophobic chants were chanted.

The match, which USMA won 3-0, was stopped in the 90th minute after the cheers started and resumed later with 12 minutes of extra time.

Messages have been displayed around Allegiant Stadium in Nevada warning that fans who find the use of discriminatory chants face eviction and that the game could be canceled if it continues.

But Salvadoran referee Evan Barton played only seven extra minutes before ending the match.

“In terms of the chant, I want to make it clear first and foremost that, for our beliefs and culture, it has no place in the game,” said USMNT interim head coach P.J. Callahan. “It has no place in our value system.”

The CONCACAF statement added: “The CONCACAF region strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semi-final match between Mexico and the United States.

The chants heard during the match triggered the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. In addition, security personnel expelled several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium.

“These incidents were very disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase quality football in our region.

“The federation is in the process of urgently preparing more details and reports from security and match officials and will issue another statement shortly.”

FIFA has repeatedly sanctioned Mexico for homophobic chanting at its matches. They had to play two World Cup qualifying matches behind closed doors and were fined CHF 100,000 in November 2021 and also sanctioned in June 2021.

FIFA also opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico in two cases of homophobic chanting during last year’s World Cup.

Mexico was again fined CHF 100,000 and ordered to play one match without fans.

The Mexican Football Federation has attempted to discourage fans from using homophobic chants, but this has so far been unsuccessful.

FIFA reached the final of the CONCACAF Nations League thanks to two goals from Christian Pulisic and one from Ricardo Pepe. The match was also marred by the four red cards on display, as Weston McKinney, Sergino Dest, Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga were all sent off during the second half and fans threw objects on the pitch.

Callaghan’s team will face Canada in the final on Sunday.

the athlete He also reported during the match that former coach Greg Berhalter, who led USM during the World Cup but left after his contract expired, is set to be reappointed.

(Photo: John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)