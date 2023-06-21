The Union announces the transfer of N’Golo Kante from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante joined Al-Ittihad Club announced a three-year contract.

Kante’s contract has been set at Stamford Bridge expire this summer.

The federation used its Twitter account to welcome Kante on Tuesday.

Chelsea confirmed Kante’s departure on Wednesday.

Co-Directors of Sport Lawrence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “N’Golo’s influence and influence cannot be overstated during his time at Chelsea.

“His tireless performances in midfield have secured him numerous honors and secured him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.”

Kante was restricted to nine appearances in all competitions in 2022-23 after suffering a hamstring injury in the Premier League tie. Tottenham Hotspur in August.

He underwent surgery in October and was out of action for more than five months, missing the 2022 World Cup.

During his time at Chelsea, Kante won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup. He also lifted the World Cup with France in 2018.

The 32-year-old will meet fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema in the Saudi Professional League, after the striker agreed to sign. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team earlier this month.

Both moves mean that Kante and Benzema will meet Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nasr.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced earlier this month that the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) would take control of four teams in the Saudi Professional League – including Al-Ittihad.

PIF – which owns an 80 percent stake in Premier League side Newcastle United – It will control 75 percent of Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, while a non-profit organization will control 25 percent.

The Saudi government announced the plans as part of the country’s “Vision 2030” project, which also includes a bid to host 2030 Men’s World Cup.

Huge presence, world class definition

Simon Johnson analysis

Kante is the best player Chelsea They lose this summer – but this is the time for the club and the players to part ways. When he was fit, he always worked on a different level than all comers. It is the definition of world class.

At 5ft 6in (168cm), petite in stature, Kante was a huge presence for Chelsea on the pitch and ended up winning six major trophies in total. It is a measure of how great a player Kanté was that the Chelsea owners, even after the midfielder’s many injury problems, considered offering him a new contract to extend his stay.

While he didn’t stand the chance of leaving high, he leaves Chelsea highly respected. It will be difficult to follow.

(Photo: Getty Images)