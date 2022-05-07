The UN Security Council, including Russia, expresses concern about Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed “deep concern about maintaining peace and security in Ukraine” and supported the Secretary-General’s efforts to find a peaceful solution in the organization’s first statement. since the conquest of Moscow.

Security Council statements are agreed unanimously. The summary text adopted on Friday was drafted by Norway and Mexico.

“The Security Council expresses its deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine,” the statement said. “The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.”

“The Security Council expresses its strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution,” the statement said, and also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief the Council again “in due course.”

Guterres welcomed the council’s support on Friday, saying it “will spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find a path to peace.”

Members of the United Nations Security Council sit during a meeting on the situation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week.

His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that led to the evacuation of some 500 civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal iron plant last week.

The Security Council statement was agreed despite diplomatic attitudes that have escalated since Russia launched on February 24 what it calls a “special military operation” and what Guterres described as Russia’s “futile war”.

Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on February 25 that would have regretted the invasion of Moscow. China, the UAE and India abstained from the vote. The Security Council resolution needs nine votes in its favour, and the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain do not veto it. Read more

Since then, the 193-member UN General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since adopted two resolutions by an overwhelming majority, illustrating Russia’s international isolation over Ukraine. Such decisions are non-binding but carry political weight.

The General Assembly denounced the “Russian aggression against Ukraine”, and demanded that the Russian forces stop fighting, withdraw, provide access to aid and protect civilians. She also criticized Russia for causing a “terrible” humanitarian situation. Read more

Reported by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O’Brien

