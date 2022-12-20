The UN Secretary General announced when the war would end

At a year-end press conference at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, Antonio Guterres said he would continue to work for peace in Ukraine while respecting international law and the UN Charter. The basic principle of the latter is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres has expressed hope that the war will end by the end of 2023.

Although he is not optimistic that effective peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will begin in the near future, he believes that the military conflict will continue.

Guterres insisted he was focused on the effectiveness of the UN-brokered deal. The latter made it possible to export Ukrainian grain and fertilizers to the Black Sea. As he said, in the future he will try to restart the export of Russian fertilizers and wants to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war.

Let’s try to be productive in the future and allow dialogue on these issues to alleviate suffering

– General Secretary said.

As for Iran, Antonio Guterres said the authorities’ crackdown on protesters over the death of a Kurdish woman who broke the rule of wearing a headscarf while in custody was “absolutely unacceptable”.

The world body’s secretary-general expressed concern over the fate of the two-state solution aimed at resolving the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and “what the next Israeli government might do in this regard.”

It is critical that the entire international community make it clear to the Government of Israel that there is no alternative to the two-state solution and that no unilateral action can call into question the two-state solution.

Guterres insisted.

Regarding climate change, the UN The Secretary-General announced that he would push for the signing of the Climate Change Agreement, which would require major greenhouse gas emitters to make special efforts this decade and support those in need. He announced that he would convene a new climate summit in September 2023

The price of participation is non-negotiable: real, radical and innovative climate protection measures and nature-based solutions move forward and provide an adequate response to the urgent climate crisis.

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions with a 203-millimeter Bion self-propelled gun near Bahmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on December 16, 2022. Photo: MTI/AP/Libkos