The Ukrainians received a significant amount of weapons during a critical period, and may have serious problems compensating for Russian losses – our war news on Monday

Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a Russian base in occupied Khakivka in the Luhansk region and neutralized Russian soldiers and military equipment in the Novojdar forest, county governor Serhii Hajde announced on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

He said there is a Russian site at the cultural center in Kagiivka. He also posted a photo of the destroyed area.

The Ukrainska Prada news portal recalled that at the end of August, Ukrainian forces announced that they had attacked their base at a hotel in Khakivka and disbanded about two hundred Russian paratroopers.

Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Monday that according to its information, the Russians in the Luhansk region have not succeeded in forcibly mobilizing local forces. According to their data, they tried to gather five hundred people in the occupied city of Severodonetsk this year, but their plan failed. In the southern province of Kherson, they are trying to recruit people to become so-called “people’s militias.” In separatist regions of the Donets basin, it is the name given to armed formations formed from local populations under Russian control. Recently, the occupation authorities organized a public forum in the village of Mirne, where they said that they do not need the right education, age, physical and moral status to join the “people’s militia”.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote in a compilation of governors’ reports that Russian forces launched rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Torek in the Donetsk region on Monday night and shelled the settlement of Chasiv Yarin with artillery. In the past day, three civilians were killed and 11 injured.

Around noon on Monday, Russian artillery opened fire in the Zelenodolsk region of Dnipropetrovsk county, according to reports so far, injuring a 58-year-old woman, the county’s governor, Valentin Reznichenko, said. He said the woman was riding a bicycle on the road when the bullets hit her.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) announced that its staff had discovered a Russian reserve command post in a residential building on the outskirts of recently liberated Kharkiv Oblast. According to their statement, a full arsenal of ammunition was found hidden in the basement of the house. Dozens of ammunition boxes were seized, including shells for rifles and tanks of various calibers, mines, grenades and propellant charges. Two infantry fighting vehicles were also seized along with ammunition.

Kharkiv County Governor Ole Sinyehupov said in a telegram that Russian forces continued to fire on front-line settlements in the area. An 11-year-old boy in Kubyansk and a 65-year-old woman in Suhuzhiv district were hospitalized with injuries. According to reports, six people were injured in the past day as a result of a mine explosion in areas liberated by the Ukrainian army.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily situation report that Russia had sent four hundred troops from the city of Tambov to reinforce its troops in Ukraine. Over the past day, Russian forces have launched three missile and 22 airstrikes, including more than 90 strikes from multiple missile systems. Public servants wrote that the infrastructure of more than thirty residences had been damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi convened another military council on Monday. According to the information of the President’s Office, the participants of the meeting listened to the reports of the commanders of the operational areas on the situation at the front and discussed in detail the action plan of the defense forces to liberate the Ukrainian territories. Also, ensuring the security of the state border of Ukraine was discussed. The logistics of the Ukrainian army will be under the control of the War Council, especially the supply of necessary weapons and ammunition. Participants exemplified the Army’s preparation for the winter season. In this context, provision of winter uniforms, footwear and heating equipment to soldiers was investigated – the President’s Office wrote in its report.

The head of the press department of the fast food chain McDonald’s in Ukraine announced on Facebook that they will gradually start opening their restaurants in Ukraine from Tuesday. First, three restaurants in Kyiv will open on Tuesday, which for now only offer home delivery, and will welcome guests from October.

(MTI)