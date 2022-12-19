The Ukrainians opened fire on Russian territory, and at the same time it seems that one of the most important problems of the war can be solved – our war news on Monday

The Russian military launched an attack on Ukraine’s capital Kiev with two dozen drones in the early hours of Monday, local officials said.

Kyiv officials said in a telegram that more than two dozen Iranian-made drones were detected in the capital’s airspace and at least 15 of them were shot down. Critical infrastructure has been affected. According to initial reports, no casualties or injuries were reported in the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a Telegram that explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivsky and Solomyansky districts. He said there were no reports of injuries and emergency services were on the way to the scene. A witness told Reuters that a fire had broken out at the scene of a clash in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv region, wrote in a telegram that several infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged and two people were injured in the district surrounding the capital.

“The terrorist state continues its war against civilians,” Kuleba wrote. “We will beat him everywhere,” he added.

In Kiev and the region, sirens sounded almost all night.

Since Monday morning, there has been a power outage again in Kiev, after two series of blasts knocked out power in several districts, according to officials.

