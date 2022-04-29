The Ukrainian president said that missiles hit Kyiv during the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations

Smoke rises after rockets land at sunset on April 28 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials condemned the Russian missile attack on Kyiv Thursday night, which took place as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was wrapping up his visit to the Ukrainian capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily video message, said, “Today, as soon as our talks are over [with Guterres] In Kyiv, Russian missiles flew over the city. 5 missiles. This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude toward global institutions, about the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the United Nations and everything the organization stands for. Thus it requires an appropriate and robust response.”

“Russian missile strikes on Ukraine – on Kyiv, Fastiv, Odessa, Khmelnitsky and other cities – prove once again that one cannot relax yet, one cannot believe that the war is over. We still need to fight, we need to expel the occupiers,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal said in a tweet: “During the meeting with @antonioguterres in Kyiv, we heard explosions. Russia launched a missile strike on the capital. I am sure that such a bold behavior of the occupier will be properly assessed by the UN Secretary-General. The war in Ukraine is An attack on global security!”

