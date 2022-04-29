April 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The Ukrainian president said that missiles hit Kyiv during the visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations

Aygen 22 mins ago 2 min read
Smoke rises after missiles landed at sunset on April 28, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Smoke rises after rockets land at sunset on April 28 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials condemned the Russian missile attack on Kyiv Thursday night, which took place as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was wrapping up his visit to the Ukrainian capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily video message, said, “Today, as soon as our talks are over [with Guterres] In Kyiv, Russian missiles flew over the city. 5 missiles. This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude toward global institutions, about the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the United Nations and everything the organization stands for. Thus it requires an appropriate and robust response.”

“Russian missile strikes on Ukraine – on Kyiv, Fastiv, Odessa, Khmelnitsky and other cities – prove once again that one cannot relax yet, one cannot believe that the war is over. We still need to fight, we need to expel the occupiers,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal said in a tweet: “During the meeting with @antonioguterres in Kyiv, we heard explosions. Russia launched a missile strike on the capital. I am sure that such a bold behavior of the occupier will be properly assessed by the UN Secretary-General. The war in Ukraine is An attack on global security!”

A statement from the Kyiv State Emergency Service said:

“On April 28, at 8:13 pm, the Kyiv State Emergency Service received a report of a fire in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. As a result of enemy shelling, a fire broke out in a 25-storey apartment building with partial destruction of the first and second floors.
At 9:25 pm the fire was extinguished on a total area of ​​100 square meters.. Search and rescue operations are underway. According to preliminary data, 5 people were rescued and 10 others were injured. The information has been clarified.

See also  Latest news on the border crisis between Ukraine and Russia: live updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The United States is trying to confiscate a yacht in Fiji. But who owns it?

8 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Deforestation remains high, despite COP 26 pledges

16 hours ago Aygen
6 min read

Vladimir Putin must be stopped once and for all

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

King James Corden “Carpool Karaoke” leaves the show late at night

2 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Complete – Capturing Clear, Focused Images

7 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Lamar Jackson and Keeler Murray tweeted both sides of the Ravens-Cardinals trade in Hollywood Browns

12 mins ago Emet
2 min read

It looks like the first batch of classic PS Plus Premium games has leaked to PSN

17 mins ago Ayhan