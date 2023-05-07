He wrote that anger is high among the Ukrainian armed forces because benefits for combat units have to be changed at the behest of the IMF. Isvesti . Developments can affect the outcome of even the most sensational counterattack.

At the outbreak of war last year, the leadership in Kiev increased the level of benefits for military members. The Ukrainian leadership later showed willingness to pay in addition to the regular salary, this time, ie In the first half of 2022, about 15,000 hryvnias (Calculated at last May’s exchange rate, it was under HUF 180,000, at today’s exchange rate it is only about HUF 140,000) Service charge, After the fighting broke out, it was raised to 30,000 hryvnias (Approximately HUF 360,000 at last May’s exchange rate, this year HUF 274,000) was awarded to all Ukrainian soldiers. And for members of front-line fighting units, an additional 70,000 hryvnias (837 thousand forints as of last year, 640 thousand forints as of this year) paid per person.

This year, however, there was a radical shift in paying soldiers, particularly at the expense of internal defense forces and those in training, and the Kiev regime topped it all with a flowery propaganda twist.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine applied to reduce the allowances of their armed forces personnel.

After all, they even managed to release a blood-curdling report from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The fighters at the front complain about the most dangerous conditions: “We are always fighting at the front, while they (insiders – ed.) do nothing else all day, but play more. They get less money!” This is unfair!

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

Actions and defamatory statements by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense have particularly dangerous implications,

It seems immoral and ill-conceived to foment artificial discord among combatant organizations, especially with regard to immediate counterattack.

In spite of all this, the Zelensky regime cut and separated payments to the soldiers, so that according to the announced policy, only the front-line fighters would receive a higher salary of 70,000 hryvnias, while others would retain the basic salary of 30,000 hryvnias.

At the same time, the policy does not seem to have been fully realized in practice, because All sectors important from the point of view of war were excluded from the list of beneficiaries. These included frontline serving units in the Kherson Governorate and on the right bank of the Dnieper.

This is simply ridiculous, as the fighting continues here too, our positions are kept under artillery fire every day!

– complained the unnamed Ukrainian soldier.

As a result of this move, social media was flooded with posts and videos of outraged Ukrainian soldiers.

There are two main reasons for service charge reduction, an economic policy and an international policy.

On the one hand, at the time of the immediate counterattack, the Ukrainian government realized that it could not maintain the current wage level, even with tax increases or other state welfare cuts, only through international actors, namely, the “lifesaving” support of the IMF, the United States and the European Union.

On the other hand, there is also an internal Ukrainian political reason for the reduction of players’ salaries.

Sufficient resources can be mobilized if the Ukrainian oligarchs and leading government officials are forced to bear a greater public burden, however, these people are not willing to give up their standard of living even as a result of war.

However, with some bitter irony, it can be said that, unfortunately, Ukraine is already caught up with the West in terms of systemic corruption.