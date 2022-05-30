The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says strawberries likely caused the hepatitis A outbreak

FreshKampo and HEB commercial strawberries have been linked to more than a dozen recent cases of hepatitis A in California, according to federal food regulators.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, together with Public Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, state and local partners, are investigating outbreaks of hepatitis A infection in the United States and the United States.

Canada will likely be associated with fresh, organic strawberries with FreshKampo or HEB labels purchased between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022.

“If you are not sure what brand you bought, when or where you purchased strawberries before they were frozen, discard the strawberries,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a warning. Notice.

The strawberries were also sold at HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers, Trader Joe’s, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods, according to the organizers. The FDA has received reports of 17 cases of hepatitis A in the United States since strawberries hit store shelves, and dozens of people have been hospitalized. Most of the cases have been in California, but the FDA has also reported one case each in Minnesota and North Dakota.

In Canada, 10 cases of hepatitis A and four hospitalizations linked to strawberries have been reported, according to the Associated Press.

No deaths were reported, according to the agency. She said strawberries are under investigation “a possible cause of illness in this outbreak”. An FDA investigation is ongoing, so other products could be linked to cases of hepatitis.

HEB said it has not received or sold the strawberries under investigation since April 16. The Texas-based grocer confirmed that strawberries are safe, but said customers should throw away any organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.

The company said in statement Sunday.

FreshKampo is a grower and distributor of fruits and vegetables based in Mexico. The company could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Hepatitis A is a contagious and treatable virus that infects the liver, causing it to enlarge and malfunction. Most people get the virus from contaminated food or water.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that anyone who has already eaten harmful strawberries should see a doctor immediately and ask for a hepatitis vaccine.

