The two billion dollar question of who you are at work

The personality test was largely a consequence of the First World War. The US Army wanted to screen soldiers who had “weak constitutions” and might be more susceptible to what was then called shell shock, so it created a test, the Woodworth Personal Data Sheet, with questions such as: “Have you ever thought you’d lost your manhood?” Soon after, Carl Jung-obsessed housewife Katherine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Myers, developed their own personal inventory, despite having no psychological training, and began distributing it in 1943. Each year, more than two million people now identify with the Myers-Briggs type .

Those early assessments were trying to locate answers to an existential question: Who are you? Wallflower or the life of the party? Reckless or reliable? Alternative tests have appeared since then, especially ones that aim to assess the types of personal projects people like to do rather than what traits they have (or think they have). Today there are more than 2,000 types of personality assessments—although few have the research base behind them, according to Brian Little, personality testing expert and author of “Me and myself. “

New research-backed valuations continue to flood the market. Principles you, which Dr. Little helped create, maps people according to personality dimensions (donors, fighters, enthusiasts), which its website explains as an archipelago separated by water with traits like “tough” and “humble”. Testing is free, and on-premises workshops cost just over a thousand dollars, according to Principles, making Principles Apply You.

There is also fit, which is designed for law firms and banks to base hiring decisions on personality, not just education. It can cost from the high five figures to the low six figures, depending on the client’s size and needs, according to the company, adding that this cost covers staffing services that go beyond just testing.

“Resumes are a better indicator of past franchise than future potential,” explained Mr. Spencer, CEO of Suited.

Recently, Mr. Spencer watched a law firm use appropriate evaluation to change the outcome of the hiring process. Two of the four employees interviewing a job candidate didn’t want to hire her for a summer program, but she starred in Suited, so the company took a chance on her. This personality test offered an unconventional perspective to the applicant—something besides a GPA, or whether she pulled a joke on her interview.

Today, there is increasing pressure on companies to collect these views about their employees, as CEOs struggle to make costly decisions about whether they need to do personal office work or even maintain office space. At the very least, a personality test could give companies a vocabulary for talking about how their workers like to socialize: whether they crave water-cooler banter, or dread the holiday party.